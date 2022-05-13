Harpreet Brar IPL 2022 stats: Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?

Why Sandeep Sharma not playing today: Punjab Kings have made one tactical change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We’ll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn’t making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that’s a factor. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of consecutive victories against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers have refrained from making any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing vs RCB today?

Having lost yet another toss this season, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal remained unaffected by the prospect of setting a total in what is a practically a must-win match for them.

“Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have been playing good cricket but it’s been a bit on and off,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

Unlike the opposition, Kings have made a lone change to their Playing XI for this match. All-rounder Harpreet Brar has replaced pacer Sandeep Sharma for this match. Playing only his third match of the season, Brar has leaked 58 runs in his five IPL 2022 overs without picking any wicket.

Fourth highest wicket-taker against RCB in the history of the IPL, Sharma also possesses of an excellent record against former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. However, a couple of wickets in the 20 overs that he’s bowled across five matches this season, doesn’t count for great current form for the 28-year old player.

“Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good match-up. So, that’s why we have made the change,” Agarwal added.