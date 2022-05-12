Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma IPL record: Virat Kohli vs Punjab Kings stats and record

Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma IPL stats: The former captain of RCB has got out multiple times against the PBKS pacer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Set to play their third and fourth IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium respectively, Bangalore vs Punjab should be a tightly-contested and keenly-watched contest for both the teams need victories under their belt. Historically, PBKS have had the upper hand over RCB in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Virat Kohli vs Punjab Kings stats and record

Badly struggling for form in this IPL, former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli would be looking to end a personal rut against Kings tonight. Having said that, Kohli doesn’t have the best of records (by his standards) against this opposition.

In 28 innings against Punjab over the last 15 seasons, Kohli’s 782 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 31.28 and 127.57 respectively.

Kohli, who has hit a century and two half-centuries against PBKS, had scored a fantastic 113 (50) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during his record IPL 2016 run. While Kohli hasn’t crossed the 50-run mark against this opposition since IPL 2019, his last four innings have seen him getting to proper starts.

Readers must note that Kohli has grabbed 11 catches and affected a run-out against Punjab over the years.

Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma IPL stats

Kohli, who has had multiple intriguing contests opposite Kings pacer Sandeep Sharma over the years, will be facing him once again tonight. In what will be the pair’s 18th encounter in the IPL, Kohli has scored 78 (59) with the help of 10 fours and a six at a strike rate of 132.20 against Sharma.

However, it is worth mentioning that Sharma has dismissed Kohli on a whopping seven occasions and that no other bowler has dismissed the legendary batter these many times in the IPL.