Harry Brook, who earns INR 32 lakh as PSL salary, had once termed their spectators as the ‘best’

England batter Harry Brook was a part of Lahore Qalandars that won the silverware of the Pakistan Super League last season. Brook enjoyed a lot playing in Pakistan, and he was elated about the atmosphere in the stadiums during the tournament.

Brook come into the PSL after a disappointing Big Bash League campaign with the Hobart Hurricanes. However, he enjoyed the pitches in Pakistan and played a big role in the success of Lahore Qalandars. He scored 264 runs in the tournament at 52.80, where he had a strike-rate of 171.42.

Against Islamabad United, Brook played a knock of 102 runs in just 49 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 5 sixes. He completed his century in just 48 balls, which was the second-fastest century of the tournament.

Harry Brook once termed their PSL spectators as the ‘best’

In an interview, Brook said that the atmosphere in the PSL 2022 was the best he ever played in his career. He was delighted about winning the trophy with Lahore and being able to deliver to the expectations of the fans. Brook insisted that he could not even hear the voice of his teammates sitting nearby during the final match.

“My proudest part was to bounce back and do well in the PSL and bring home some silverware which is the main thing and contribute to that as well,” Harry Brook had said in Yorkshire’s Youtube video.

“It was very good, the atmosphere in the crowd was possibly the best I’ve ever played in front of. Especially in that final, it was like I’d be sat next to one of my teammates and won’t be able to hear him.”

Harry Brook on his BBL 2021-22 stint

During the same interview, Brook said that Big Bash League 2021-22 was his biggest learning. He insisted that the difficult conditions in Australia motivated him to do well in the PSL, and the batting pitches in the country assisted his cause as well.

Brook is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. The Sunrisers bought him for a price of INR 12.50 crores in the auction.