Harshal Patel sister Archita Patel illness: How did Harshal Patel sister die? What happen to Harshal Patel sister?

Harshal Patel sister Archita Patel illness: The previous IPL season Purple Cap winner had to leave the RCB squad post the unfortunate news.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has won the Toss and elected to field first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While the CSK will take the field with an unchanged side post their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, RCB have gone in with a couple of changes.

While Suyash Prabhudessai will play his debut match for the RCB, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has been included in place of Harshal Patel, who left the RCB bio-bubble in Pune post receiving the news of the unfortunate demise of her youngest sister Archita Patel.

RCB have taken the field wearing black armbands against CSK to pay their respects to Harshal Patel’s sister, who passed away last week. Our wishes are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/6Oqs4LIm1l — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 12, 2022

As per reports, Harshal’s youngest sister Archita breathed her last on April 9 after succumbing to some severe health complications which had affected her internal organs.

The exact medical cause of her unfortunate demise is unknown, as her family has decided not to disclose any details regarding the same. Having said that, she was under treatment for quite some time and despite all the efforts by the doctors and the medical staff, she could not be saved.

With Harshal back home to attend his sister’s funeral rites, the all-rounder is set to miss at least a couple of matches (including the ongoing one versus CSK), as he would have to go through the mandatory 3-day quarantine before joining the RCB squad again.

Thus, the 31-year-old will play his next match for the RCB only on April 19 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) provided he comes up with a negative COVID-19 test result the day after the mandatory quarantine period.