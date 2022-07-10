India vs England ODI squad 2022: IND vs ENG ODI player list

India vs England ODI squad 2022: The three-match ODI series between the two sides would commence from July 12 at the Kennington Oval.

After a high-octane clash at Edgbaston which witnessed England chase down their highest ever total in Test Cricket, team India maintained their record of not losing a T20I series ever against England, with a 2-1 win in the three-match series.

Team India’s tour would finally culminate after they now face the hosts in the three-match ODI series next, with the first encounter between the two sides set to take place on July 12 at the Kennington Oval, in London.

Left-arm pacer from Punjab, Arshdeep Singh, who was left out of the final two T20Is after an excellent maiden T20I match versus England at Southampton, has earned his maiden call-up into the 17-member ODI squad, with the final match of the series scheduled to take place on July 17 in Manchester.

While Shikhar Dhawan makes it to the 50-Over squad, the other players who are not part of the T20I series, but have found a place amongst the 17 individuals are Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

As for England, their Test skipper Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow would return back to the ODI squad, after being rested for the recently concluded T20I series. Jos Buttler, would lead the ODI side for the first time after being appointed the full time skipper by the ECB.

India vs England ODI squad 2022

England’s ODI squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.