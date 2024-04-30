Raheem Morris Likens Himself to Taylor Swift Amid Michael Penix Jr. vs. Kirk Cousins $180M QB Debate

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world on draft day when they used their eight-pick opportunity to draft Michael Penix Jr. when they had just signed Kirk Cousins for a whopping $180 million contract. The Falcons by no means are a complete side to make a luxury signing like Penix Jr. With Kirk’s signing, the QB position was the least of their worries. But HC Raheem Morris and Falcons GM Terry’s move has baffled NFL pundits worldwide.

Advertisement

Regardless, their stocks in the media have risen and the Falcons HC thus likened himself and Terry to Travis & Taylor Swift for being the talk of the town. The statement, as expected has made them even more popular than before, again for the wrong reasons.

“I hate for it to be like the story of the draft. I know it will be but that’s just how our world is based and is driven but I can’t say it gets annoying, no, because it’s what people want to see. It piques more interest. I feel like you know, um what’s Kelce’s girlfriend’s name, I feel like her right now… I’m Taylor Swift right now and Terry’s uh Kelce, I guess. We are making this thing popular man!”

The duo’s decision has now become the major highlight of the draft. When quipped about their decision being the talk of the town at a recent press conference, Coach Morris first revealed he is disappointed that the Falcons signing Penix Jr. is the talk of the draft. However, he made the discourse funny [weird?] with his out-of-the-blue Taylor Swift reference. The Penix Jr. signing has made Morris and Terry famous for the wrong reasons, per the analyst.

While some view this statement as a tactic by the Falcons PR team to divert the attention, analysts and Falcons fans still remain in shock with the Penix Jr. move.

Rich Eisen Still in Disbelief Over Michael Penix Jr. Signing

On the latest edition of The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran analyst pointed out the absurdity of the Falcons’ approach to the draft. While the Falcons’ reasoning to sign Penix was based on their assessment that the 2025 and 2026 class of QBs looks weak currently, still signing a QB prematurely and wasting his growing years has stuck out like a sore thumb to Eisen.

“There’s one that still stands out from Thursday night. It’s the sorest of draft thumbs that I’ve seen in the history of drafts and thumbs and it is the eighth overall pick from Thursday night,” said Eisen.

Moreover, they will also pay Cousins a whopping $180 million, just to rot Penix Jr. on the bench. “It’s just about the fact that he’s drafted thereafter Kirk Cousins signed for 180 million bucks, 100 of it guaranteed and 80 of it being paid out over the next two years,” reasoned the veteran talk show host.

While a perplexing decision, it’s commendable nonetheless to see the Falcons make a brave move like this. While the world is laughing at them currently, there is also a chance that they will be vindicated in the future if their assessment really stands true. But was this really the right time to display their bravery?