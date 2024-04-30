Do Trevon Diggs & Stefon Diggs Have a Third Brother? All About Darez Diggs, Who is Currently Out on Probation

Stefon and Trevon Diggs, two brothers shining in the NFL, actually have a third brother. Stefon, with nine NFL seasons under his belt, just switched from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Trevon holds down the cornerback position for the Dallas Cowboys, going strong for four seasons. But, there’s a lesser-known brother, Darez Diggs, who hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Last year, he faced legal trouble for allegedly planning a violent elevator attack. Darez is the middle child, younger than Stefon Diggs but older than Trevon in the Diggs family. They hail from Washington DC and were born to parents Aron and Stephanie. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when their father passed away early at just 39. Stephanie then became the sole caretaker for all five kids: Stefon, Darez, Trevon, their youngest brother Aron Jr., and sister Porsche Green.

Darez followed in his elder brothers’ footsteps by playing college football. He started at Morgan State before moving to the Alabama Blazers. There, he made a name for himself as the youngest cornerback on the team. While he didn’t make it to the NFL, he did play for the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL in 2020.

Nowadays, Darez Diggs has shifted gears. He’s no longer on the football field, instead, he is running his own lifestyle and clothing brand, Blue Boii. But things took a dark turn last year when he faced a lawsuit. Allegations surfaced that he was involved in assaulting and robbing a man in a Los Angeles apartment building elevator.

Darez Diggs Awarded Probation in Elevator Attack Case

According to TMZ footage, Cristopher Griffith exited the elevator in his building and chatted briefly with Darez, who was already there. Suddenly, Griffith dashed back to the elevator and shut the door, but Darez intervened and stopped it with his hand. Two other men joined them in the elevator, where they began kicking and hitting Griffith. The police report stated they also stole a purse containing valuable diamonds and jewelry.

About a week after the incident, on May 29, 2023, Cristopher Griffith took legal action against Darez Diggs. He claimed Darez attacked him, causing emotional distress, pain, and suffering. Griffith also sought $100,000 for the jewelry taken during the assault.

Nearly a year later, Darez struck a deal with prosecutors. He won’t serve time behind bars but pleaded no contest to a felony charge. Instead, he got two years of probation and must do 20 hours of community service.