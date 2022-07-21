“He has got real game-winning potential”: Scott Styris backs Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s number 4 in limited overs cricket

Former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris had a lot of praise for Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav in a recent interview.

Suryakumar Yadav waited for quite a long time for his international debut, but he has taken his opportunity with both hands. He has been one of the most consistent batters of the Indian team, and he proved his class in the recent T20I game against England, where he scored 117 runs in 55 balls in the Nottingham T20I.

Yadav has been brilliant in the T20Is, where he has scored 537 runs at 38.36, and he has an outstanding S/R of 177.23. He has smashed one century and 4 half-centuries in the T20Is. Sky has just played 10 ODIs, where he has scored 310 runs at 44.29, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries.

Scott Styris wants Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s number 4

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris spoke highly of Suryakumar Yadav in SPORTS18’s show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’. He said that there are very few people who are bigger fans of Suryakumar Yadav than him. He said that Surya has that game-winning potential, and he can win the games on his own.

“There are very few people on this planet who are bigger fans of SKY than what I am, I can tell you that right now,” Scott Styris said.

“It was pleasing for me when everyone said that he should be one of the first guys picked and I can understand why. I think he has got real game-winning potential. That’s what you are after, you want players who can win matches on their own.”

The number four position has always been Team India’s nemesis, and they have tried a lot of players at that position. Styris has said that Suryakumar should be India’s number four in the limited over format. He has picked him over the likes of Shreyas Iyer.

“It’s the other names around, you have got Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli – so the front three are taken. I think he should be the No. 4 but he is up against the likes of Shreyas Iyer and the Sanju Samsons,” Styris added.

Styris also acknowledged the role of Mumbai Indians in the development of Suryakumar, he said that Surya is used to playing under pressure situations due to his experience with the franchise.