Cricket

“He is some player”: Ian Bishop lauds Babar Azam after his stellar 4th innings knock during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test

"He is some player": Ian Bishop lauds Babar Azam after his stellar 4th innings knock during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…": Kevin Durant tweets out appreciation for teammate Kyrie Irving as the latter recorded a career-high 60 points
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"He is some player": Ian Bishop lauds Babar Azam after his stellar 4th innings knock during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test
“He is some player”: Ian Bishop lauds Babar Azam after his stellar 4th innings knock during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test

Ian Bishop lauds Babar Azam after latter played a marathon of an innings for Pakistan…