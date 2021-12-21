“He just looks ugly with his feet”: Sir Geoffrey Boycott blasts Rory Burns over his horrific performances in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Rory Burns and Ollie Pope are heavily criticized by Sir Geoffrey Boycott in his recent column after the Adelaide Test.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes 2021-22, and one more defeat will take the Ashes away from them. The side has lost both of the games in a one-sided manner, and the team is heavily criticized. In England’s batting, only Dawid Malan and Joe Root has batted well. Malan has scored 188 runs in the series, whereas Root has scored 175 runs.

Root has been brilliant this season, he has scored 1630 runs at 64.69, courtesy of six centuries. However, the captaincy of Joe Root is under the radar. The batting of the side has failed fully, whereas the bowlers have also been inconsistent. England have now surpassed 4000 days without a Test victory in Australia.

English legends like Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Sir Alastair Cook have blasted the current English team.

Ashes 2021-22: Sir Geoffrey Boycott blasts over Rory Burns and Ollie Pope

Sir Geoffrey Boycott wrote a column in the Telegraph, where he criticized England’s batting line-up. He was more crucial on Rory Burns and Ollie Pope’s form.

“The two openers are walking wickets and the Aussie bowlers are queuing up to get at them,” Boycott wrote.

“We compliment Rory Burns for his determination and strength of character but that can’t make up for an awful technique.”

“He just looks ugly with his feet and arms all over the place.”

“How can you be young, talented, have a good technique and still keep failing? Ask Ollie Pope who is making a mess of his opportunities.”

“If he doesn’t learn he will have to go.”

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack.

An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now.

Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 20, 2021

Sir Alastair Cook also spoke on BT Sports, where he slammed England on being weak in all departments.

“England have made too many mistakes in these games,” Cook said.

“Their fielding isn’t as good as the Australians, their decision-making off the field hasn’t been good enough and you can’t afford to make those kinds of mistakes.”

“It’s such a tough tour anyway, if you make those mistakes as well that makes it very hard.”

“That’s the bit I’ve found frustrating. They are simple but avoidable mistakes.”