Cricket

“He just looks ugly with his feet”: Sir Geoffrey Boycott blasts Rory Burns over his horrific performances in Ashes 2021-22

“He just looks ugly with his feet": Sir Geoffrey Boycott blasts Rory Burns over his horrific performances in Ashes 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who's the daddy!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers' MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics
Next Article
"Draymond Jr wants Klay Thompson back as much as everyone else!": Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother get dishes from Draymond Green's son on the Warriors bench against the Kings
Cricket Latest News
"It hurts to see all these things right now": Sandeep Lamichhane opens up after becoming Nepal cricket team's new captain
“It hurts to see all these things right now”: Sandeep Lamichhane opens up after becoming Nepal cricket team’s new captain

Sandeep Lamichhane is the new Nepal cricket team’s captain and he is ready to take…