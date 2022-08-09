Headingley Leeds Cricket Ground boundary size: Leeds Headingley ground dimension and length

Headingley Leeds Cricket Ground boundary size: The SportsRush brings you the boundary size details of Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Leeds’ Headingley Stadium is set to host the Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets on 9 August 2022. This ground serves as the home ground to the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred competition. Both teams have started with a win, and they would want to get their second win the trot.

The Trent Rockets are one of the most balanced sides of the tournament as they have some aggressive batters at the top, talented all-rounders in the middle, and the bowlers of the side are great as well. If all goes well, this team has the ability to win the tournament as well.

Northern Superchargers are missing the services of Ben Stokes, but they have an able captain in Faf du Plessis. Adam Lyth and Harry Brook are important batters of the side, whereas Jordan Thompson is the main all-rounder of the team. Adil Rashid can be a key player on this wicket.

Headingley Leeds Cricket Ground boundary size

Headingley Stadium in Leeds is one of the best grounds to bat on in England. This stadium serves as the home to County side Yorkshire, and the ground capacity is around 18,000.

The straighter boundary from one end of the ground is around 70 metres, which suggests that the ground’s boundary is not big towards this side. On one side, the longer boundary is around 75 metres, and the other side of the boundary is around 66 metres. So, it is clear that the boundaries are not that huge on this ground.

Northern Superchargers win the Northern Derby! 🏆 How was that, Superchargers fans? 💜#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/hzyQUJi8BS — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2022

This pitch will definitely assist the batters, and the pacers may get some help in the initial overs of the match as the new set of the Kookaburra balls have been swinging in the initial overs. In the middle overs, the spinners can get some turn, but overall the pitch will remain intact throughout the match, and it will assist the batters.