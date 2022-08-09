Headingley Leeds pitch report: Leeds Cricket Ground pitch report Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets The Hundred today match

Headingley Leeds pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets The Hundred match.

Northern Superchargers will take on Trent Rockets in the league match of the Hundred 2022. Both sides won their last matches, and they would want to make it two in two.

The batting of Trent Rockets looks formidable with the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Colin Munro and David Malan, whereas they have brilliant all-rounders in Daniel Sams, Samit Patel and Lewis Gregory. With Rashid Khan in the bowling department, this squad looks balanced on paper.

Northern Superchargers will rely on the batting trio of Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth and Harry Brook. They have great bowlers in their ranks, and the presence of some local players will be a huge advantage for them.

Headingley Leeds pitch report

The Headingley Stadium in Leeds is one of the best batting tracks out there in the UK. This serves as the home ground to County Side Yorkshire and has produced some thrilling encounters in the domestic limited-overs games.

This track is supposed to be helping the batters from start to end of the match, the pitch won’t change much in 200 balls. There is an even bounce on the surface, and there are no other visible demons as well on the pitch. With the shorter boundaries and fast outfield, both sets of batters would want to take full advantage of it.

A start for Trent Rockets Daniel Sams’ 3⃣-fer for just 24 runs helps the Rockets script a winning start in @thehundred #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/Qz3htiFH71 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2022

This ground hosted a total of 4 matches in the Hundred last season, where two games were won by the chasing teams and two were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings total in these games was 161 runs. In domestic T20Is, the average 1st innings score here has been 179 runs, which suggests that it is a brilliant track for batting.

With all being said about the batters, the pacers can move the ball in the initial overs, whereas the spinners also can get some turn in the middle overs. Both captains would want to chase after winning the toss.