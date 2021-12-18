Heat vs Thunder Head to Head in BBL history | Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder stats | BBL 2021 Match 14

Heat vs Thunder Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 14th match of IPL 2021.

The 14th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder in Brisbane tomorrow.

After losing their first two matches, Heat eventually registered their maiden victory of the season against Melbourne Renegades on Monday. While they are currently at the penultimate position on the points table, Thunder are just a position above them on the back of also winning and losing two and one match respectively.

With both Heat and Thunder in the bottom half of the points table, they would be keen to win this match to better their position on the table. Thunder, in particular, had lost their last two matches and would be desperate to return to winning ways against an opposition and at a venue where they haven’t done very well in the BBL.

Heat vs Thunder Head to Head Records in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by BH: 10

Matches won by ST: 4

Matches played in December: 7 (BH 3, ST 4)

Matches played at The Gabba: 6 (BH 4, ST 1)

BH average score against ST: 150

ST average score against BH: 143

Most runs for BH: 585 (Chris Lynn)

Most runs for ST: 142 (Alex Ross)

Most wickets for BH: 10 (Mark Steketee)

Most wickets for ST: 11 (Daniel Sams)

Most catches for BH: 5 (Max Bryant)

Most catches for ST: 8 (Chris Green)

Despite their past record, Thunder would be confident facing Heat for their solitary victory of the season had come against them at the Manuka Oval around a couple of weeks ago.

Chasing a 141-run target, Thunder had won by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare as wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings (44 not out) and batter Alex Ross (61 not out) had put together a match-winning 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket.