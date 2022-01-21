“He’s a freak, he just got real X-rated”: When Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate texts

Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending inappropriate texts that were X-Rated according to her.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power also slammed Shane Warne for sending inappropriate messages to her.

Jessika Power called Shane Warne a “Freak”

Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power revealed that Shane Warne once slid into her DM. She stated that Shane Warne got X-Rated and she called him a “freak”. She said that now she understands why he deals with a lot of complaints around Women.

“It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week,” Power said.

“He’s a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, Inappropriate! I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like, I just can’t. No wonder he gets into trouble all the time.”

“It was insane. I was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re writing this over message.'”

Jessika promises some UTTER FILTH about Shane Warne slipping into her DMs Oh, and by the way, here’s an ad for his new fragrance… Super PR opportunity! 😛 #BBAUVIP pic.twitter.com/6bNhZDpUQq — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) November 1, 2021

Power did not give the full specifics, but she said that it was X-Rated.

“It was to do with being naked and facing a wall and on knees,” she explained.

“A bit graphic, you know. I didn’t like that.”

“I would love to see you but not in your hotel room straight away … I’d like to actually meet you I’m not that kind of girl,” Jess appeared to say.

Shane then allegedly sent four further messages trying to organize to meet up with Jess, before the conversation ended with her blocking him.