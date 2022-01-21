Cricket

“He’s a freak, he just got real X-rated”: When Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate texts

"He’s a freak, he just got real X-rated": When Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate texts
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“I feel like I am the best rookie”: Cade Cunningham exudes confidence while talking about his chances of winning the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors
Next Article
"Cannot wait to experience the event for the first time!": Jamie Chadwick to team up with former Red Bull driver at the 2022 Race of Champions
Cricket Latest News
"He’s a freak, he just got real X-rated": When Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate texts
“He’s a freak, he just got real X-rated”: When Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate texts

Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power slammed Shane Warne for sending inappropriate texts that were…