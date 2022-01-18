Cricket

“I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens”: When Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory and said humans are evolved from Aliens

"I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens”: When Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory and said humans are evolved from Aliens
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic has really recorded more triple-doubles than all other players in Mavs history combined”: NBA Twitter commends the Slovenian MVP after posting his 41st career triple-double
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens”: When Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory and said humans are evolved from Aliens
“I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens”: When Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory and said humans are evolved from Aliens

Shane Warne apart from his cricketing records has been in the limelight for his off-the-field…