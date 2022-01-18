“I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens”: When Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory and said humans are evolved from Aliens

Shane Warne apart from his cricketing records has been in the limelight for his off-the-field controversies and statements.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has got a lot of stories around him. From drug tests failure to fight with Ranatanga to passing information to a bookmaker to bowling the Ball Of The Century. He even had a spat with his former captain Steve Waugh. The life of Warne is full of cricket records and off-the-field controversies.

One such instance happened in 2016 when Shane Warne dismissed the evolution theory of humans. On the show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here”, Warne said that Humans are not evolved from Monkeys, but Aliens.

Shane Warne rubbished the Evolution Theory

Shane Warne said that humans are evolved from Aliens, and not monkeys. He said that why aren’t the current monkeys evolving.

“If we’ve evolved from monkeys, then why haven’t those ones evolved?” Warne asked his fellow contestant, the dancer Bonnie Lythgoe.

“Because, I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens.”

Shane Warne claims mankind evolved from aliens, presumably with strange plastic faces and unnaturally white teeth. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 15, 2016

Shane Warne also gave the example of Egyptian pyramids, and Lythgoe also got no option apart from agreeing to Warne.

“Look at those pyramids, Bonnie,” Warne continued. “You couldn’t do them. You couldn’t pull those ropes, huge bits of brick and make it perfectly symmetrical. Couldn’t do it. So who did it?”

Lythgoe reached for the only possible conclusion: “Has to be from another world, has to be.”

“Whatever planet they’re on out there, they decided that they were gonna start some more life here on earth and study us,” Warne went on.”

He had found Lythgoe’s line. “Scientifically, we have so many similarities to monkeys, so I don’t know,” she said.

Warne was arguably the biggest start to appear on the show that season. It was rumoured that he was paid around $2M to appear on the show. The comments Warne made in it also provided a lot of talking points.