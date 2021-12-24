“He’s confident he’ll be back”: Shaun Marsh BBL 2021-22 return date revealed by Melbourne Renegades coach David Saker

BBL 2021-22: Head coach David Saker has revealed the return date of Shaun Marsh in BBL 11 after his calf injury.

Melbourne Renegades have won just one of their four games in BBL11, and they need to turn their fortunes. The batting of the side has lacked a lot due to the unavailability of Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, and Shaun Marsh. However, Finch and Maddinson played for the first time together in the last game, and both of them were fantastic.

Shaun Marsh injured his calf during the Sheffield Shield game on 10 November 2021. It was a serious injury, and he was said to be ruled out for six weeks. Although, he still has not made it to his full fitness. Melbourne Renegades coach did inform about the return of Shaun Marsh.

BBL 2021-22: Shaun Marsh to return against Melbourne Stars on 3 January 2022

Shaun Marsh has already missed the initial four games of the tournament, and he hasn’t joined the squad yet. According to David Saker, the head coach of the renegades, Marsh will be available to play the 3rd January game against the Melbourne Stars. The 38-years old is set to miss the next three games of the Renegades as well. Marsh was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the side last season, where he managed to score 312 runs.

“We might hold him back until the third, which is the Stars game in Melbourne,” Renegades coach David Saker said.

“Our physios haven’t had a chance to get their hands on him yet, but he is flying.”

“He’s doing all his running, he’s batting … I talked to him yesterday and he’s confident he’ll be back.”

“He’s a class player and someone who gives us some experience in the middle and the back end of innings.”

Injury update from WA’s Sheffield Shield clash v Queensland.

Shaun Marsh has sustained a left calf injury. Joel Paris with a left hamstring injury while bowling.

Both will be assessed further across the day and tomorrow to determine their participation in the rest of the match. — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) November 10, 2021

Melbourne Renegades lost their last game against the Perth Scorchers at their home. The bowlers of the side failed miserably and Perth managed to score over 200 runs. Despite, Maddinson’s and Finch’s knocks, the Renegades failed to chase the score. However, David Saker has said that the team will not do any major changes in the next game.

“We’re playing probably the best team in the competition, so if we can turn around a result on Sunday night it would be huge for us as a group,” Saker said.