“He’s got blood there”: Fan bleeds as Ben McDermott six off Andrew Tye hits him in the forehead in BBL 11

Fan bleeds after getting hit by Ben McDermott six: A fan at the Bellerive Oval got seriously injured after missing a crowd catch.

During the 12th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Hobart, a fan got injured whilst wanting to unsuccessfully grab a crowd catch.

It all happened on the last delivery of the seventh over in the second innings when Hobart Hurricanes batter Ben McDermott hit an Andrew Tye full toss for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.

In what was a simple catching opportunity in the stands at the Bellerive Oval, a fan not just made a mess of the catch but also ended injuring himself. With the ball hitting him in the forehead, it was only a few seconds after the incident that he found himself bleeding.

As far as the match is concerned, the home team ended up losing by 59 runs after failing to seal a 183-run target. Despite a 69-run partnership for the third wicket between D’Arcy Short (31) and McDermott (41), all Hurricanes could manage was 129/10 in 19 overs.

On debut for Scorchers, England fast bowler Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings after picking bowling figures of 4-0-23-3. Other than Mills, all-rounder Ashton Agar and Tye also picked a couple of wickets each.

Earlier, Perth were bolstered by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s maiden T20 century after captain Ashton Turner (17) won the toss and chose to bat. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Marsh ended up with 100* (60) with the help of six fours and five sixes.

