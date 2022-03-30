“He’s Jackson after all”: Sheldon Jackson catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford in RCB vs KKR thriller leaves fans open-mouthed

Sheldon Jackson catch: The veteran wicket-keeper batter from Kolkata Knight Riders continued to amaze one and all with his glovework.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson put on display an incredible fielding effort to pick a crucial wicket at a crucial time.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 18th over when Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford inside-edged a Tim Southee delivery towards the right of Jackson.

Keeping to a left-handed batter, Jackson was already an extra step towards his left due to the angle. Realizing a catching opportunity at the right time, Jackson’s agile movements allowed him to grab an outstanding one-handed diving catch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over of a 129-run chase, Rutherford departed after scoring a responsible 28 (40) with the help of a four and six each. Known for his big-hitting skills, Rutherford curbed his instincts of playing the big shots as the situation demanded him to play with caution especially after the top-order’s failure.

Jackson, 35, had collected numerous accolades for his stumping dismissal against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Despite failing with the bat earlier tonight, Jackson contributed on the field once again on the back of grabbing four catches.

Playing in place of Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee (4-0-20-3) was the pick of the bowlers for his team. While Southee’s new-ball partner Umesh Yadav also picked a couple of wickets in a testing spell, Knight Riders ended up on the losing side as RCB registered a last-over finish.

Twitter reactions on Sheldon Jackson catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford:

Sheldon moving fantastically, he’s a Jackson after all 😉 #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/fkZOdvBZph — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 30, 2022

Brilliant catch from Sheldon Jackson. Inside edges are most difficult catches for wicket keepers! #KKRvsRCB — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 30, 2022

Sheldon Jackson: remember the name!! They also serve those who stand and wait.. QuickSilver stumping the other night , today a great catch! #IPL2022 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 30, 2022

