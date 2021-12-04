“He’s obviously shattered with what’s happened”: Justin Langer opens up on his meeting with Tim Paine after the Sexting Scandal

Australian coach Justin Langer had a surprise visit to Tim Paine, who took a mental health break due to the Sexting Scandal.

The last week or so has not been good for Tim Paine and his family. Paine was caught in a sexting scandal, which brought a halt to his cricketing career. A chat has been made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017. He first resigned as Australia’s captain, and then took an indefinite leave from cricket.

Australian coach Justin Langer went on to meet Tim Paine at his home earlier this week. JL has finally opened up on his visit to Paine. He has praised the “shattered” Tim Paine and labeled him as “one of the best people I’ve met in the game of cricket”. He has also confirmed that Tim Paine’s door to Australian selection is still not closed.

Justin Langer reveals “It was important” to meet Tim Paine

Langer has claimed Tim Paine as one of his close friends. He believes that Paine is shattered and it was important to see him.

“He’s one of my really close friends and someone I admire enormously. Certainly in this generation of players, he’s one of the best people I’ve met in the game of cricket,” he said.

“He’s been our captain for a long time, he and I have been through a journey like we have with all of this group.”

“When I saw him, he’s obviously shattered with what’s happened. He has been such an exemplary figure in Australian cricket for the last four years particularly. His life has changed, obviously. But you’d have to ask him how he’s going.”

Hopefully see you on the pitch soon @tdpaine36 👊 pic.twitter.com/8fUG3sZIti — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 26, 2021

Langer was asked about the allegations and speculations made on Tim by all the media. JL took aim at the “judgemental” society for its “brutal” and “unforgiving” behaviour.

“We live in a world of perfectionism, don’t we? We’re a very judgmental society,” Langer said.

“There’s not a single person. Our captain, one of the best, made a mistake and is paying a heavy price for it.”

“What I see, I continually see in this job and see in the society we live in – it’s brutal. You learn your lessons, but we live in an unforgiving society. And that’s a shame.”

Alex Carey has been officially announced as Tim Paine, and he will be taking the gloves at the first Ashes test in Brisbane.