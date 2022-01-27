“Hey Binga, just found out you’re playing, right, so congratulations”: When Shane Warne informed Bree Lee about his debut in 1999 Boxing Day test against India

Brett Lee made his debut on the Boxing Day test in 1999, and Shane Warne was the one who informed him about the same.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Shane Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit. A lot of his Aussie teammates speak heavily of Shane Warne’s contribution in cricket.

Shane Warne confirmed Brett Lee about his debut

Australian pacer Brett Lee made his debut on the Boxing Day test in 1999 against India. Although, he shared an interesting story about the same. Lee revealed that he was not sure about playing the game, but Warne confirmed to him that he is playing. Although, Warne told Brett to react in a surprised fashion when captain Steve Waugh tells him about the same.

“And as I’m walking down to find out who is in the team, it was either me or Michael Kasprowicz,” Lee said of the final selection dilemma selectors faced before the first day of play.

“I’m the second last to walk down and Warnie is behind me and he goes, ‘Hey Binga, just found out you’re playing, right, so congratulations, but when Tugger (captain Steve Waugh) tells you act surprised’.

“So as I was walking down to the field I knew I was going to get picked. I’m smiling from ear to ear. I reckon Tugger sussed it out that Warnie was behind me and wrecked the whole thing. It was a very special moment.”

Brett Lee scalped 380 wickets in 221 ODIs, whereas he also has 310 test wickets in 76 matches. He is the first bowler to take a T20I hattrick, and he also has 28 T20I wickets under his belt.