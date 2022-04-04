“Hey Haris Rauf, can you let Babar Azam…”: Melbourne Stars ask Haris Rauf to offer Babar Azam BBL 2022-23 stint

Melbourne Stars have asked Haris Rauf to offer a BBL contract to Babar Azam for the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.

Big Bash League 11 was a mess for the organizers due to the Covid scare throughout the tournament. The overseas players were signed for short contracts due to international commitments as well as the Covid SOPs.

There were a plethora of Pakistaní players that made their way to Australia for the BBL11. Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Fakhar Zaman (Brisbane Heat), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Ahmed Daniyal (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun (Melbourne Stars) and Mohammad Hasnain (Sydney Thunder) featured in the tournament.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is currently in Pakistan for the limited-overs series has said that Pakistan’s players will always be welcomed in the Big Bash League. There has been a steep rise in the number of Pakistan players in the BBL.

“Any opportunity they can fit into our competition is fantastic, and they’d always be welcome in the Big Bash,” Finch said.

Melbourne Stars ask Haris Rauf to offer Babar Azam BBL 2022-23 stint

Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars have asked their bowler Haris Rauf to ask Babar Azam to play in the BBL for Melbourne Stars. Haris Rauf is one of the fan favourite of the Melbourne Stars setup.

“Hey Haris Rauf, can you let Babar Azam he’d look good in Green?! #StarsFamily,” Melbourne Stars tweeted.

Haris Rauf made his Big Bash debut for Melbourne Stars in BBL9, where he scalped 20 wickets in 10 games. He took a memorable hattrick at the MCG as well. Rauf made a brief stint in BBL 10 and BBL 11 as well for the Stars.

Apart from Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s duo of Syed Faridoun and Ahmed Daniyal also featured in the BBL 11 for the Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars were the most affected side of the BBL11 due to Covid, and they had to play their second fiddle side for some games of the tournament.