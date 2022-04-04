Cricket

“Hey Haris Rauf, can you let Babar Azam…”: Melbourne Stars ask Haris Rauf to offer Babar Azam BBL 2022-23 stint

Melbourne Stars have asked Haris Rauf to offer a BBL contract to Babar Azam for the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Larry Bird heard me apologize for 34 seconds, said ‘OK’, and walked away”: Skip Bayless details having to say sorry to the Celtics legend for not believing in him
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Melbourne Stars have asked Haris Rauf to offer a BBL contract to Babar Azam for the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.
“Hey Haris Rauf, can you let Babar Azam…”: Melbourne Stars ask Haris Rauf to offer Babar Azam BBL 2022-23 stint

Melbourne Stars have asked Haris Rauf to offer a BBL contract to Babar Azam for…