Melbourne Stars squad update: Joe Clarke and Tom Rogers tested Covid positive | Ahmad Daniyal to make BBL debut

Melbourne Stars squad: Joe Clarke and Tom Rogers are tested Covid positive ahead of the BBL 2021-22 Melbourne Derby at the MCG.

BBL 2021-22 is under a Covid scare, and Melbourne Stars are the focal point of it. Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars game was postponed earlier, but the reverse fixture was played on 2 January 2022. Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but now there are two more cases in the camp. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well.

Apart from Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid. Even in the Australian national team, Travis Head has been tested positive and is ruled out of the Sydney Test. Australia have added Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis as covers to the side.

BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Stars squad for Melbourne Renegades game

Melbourne Stars named four debutants against Perth Scorchers at the Junction Oval. Tonight, they will face Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The team is already struggling to find replacements, and now two more players are tested positive. Joe Clarke and Tom Rogers, who both opened against Perth are now tested positive. Joe Clarke has scored three half-centuries in the last three games, and his void will be difficult to fill.

Three fifties in a row for Joe Clarke, can he make it four today?#TeamGreen #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/v4x5yW9wQU — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 2, 2022

However, despite all the issues, the Melbourne Derby will go ahead as scheduled at the MCG. The Melbourne Stars players will not be allowed to celebrate together, whereas they also can’t go close to the Renegades players. While batting, the Thunder players can’t sit together in a group of more than three players. These steps will be taken to avoid the risk of mass spreading.

Ahead of the derby, Stars have added Travis Dean as a local replacement, whereas Ahmad Daniyal is also included in the side.

Melbourne Stars 13-men squad to face Melbourne Renegades: Glenn Maxwell, Qais Ahmad, Justin Avendano, Lachlan Bangs, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Ahmad Daniyal, Travis Dean, Tom O’Connell, Haris Rauf, Patrick Rowe, Charlie Wakim.