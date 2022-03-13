Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings: Full list of highest innings scores in Ranji Trophy

Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings: Jharkhand have posted a gargantuan first innings total at the Eden Gardens.

Jharkhand’s gargantuan batting effort continued on the second day of the ongoing preliminary Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-final against Nagaland in Kolkata.

Resuming from their overnight score of 402/5, Jharkhand scored 367/4 in the 90 overs that were bowled on Day 2. As a result, Jharkhand were at 769/9 in 177 overs at Stumps, Day 2.

Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, 32, scored a second first-class century and is batting at a career-best score of 123* (223). Nadeem, who hit 14 fours and a six from No. 8, put together a 166-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra (266).

Needless to say, the highlight of the day was 17-year old Kushagra, who made it a point to convert his maiden first-class century into a authoritative innings at the Eden Gardens.

Batting at 112* at Stumps on Day 1, Kushagra continued to torment the opposition bowlers hitting as many as 37 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 98.88. Other than playing such an innings in only his third first-class match, Kushagra doing the same in a knockout match speaks highly about his temperament.

Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings

Until Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary (29) declares the innings tomorrow morning, Jharkhand have a real chance of posting a record Ranji Trophy total. While the highest-ever innings total (944/6d) in India’s premier domestic tournament is quite afar, Jharkhand can score one of the Top Five highest innings totals in Ranji Trophy on Day 3.

Still 58 runs behind with a lone wicket in hand, one could argue that the aforementioned will be a daunting task. Having said that, given how Jharkhand’s lower-order has batted so far in this match, they would be hopeful of achieving this team record.