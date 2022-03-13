Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings: Full list of highest innings scores in Ranji Trophy

Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings: Jharkhand have posted a gargantuan first innings total at the Eden Gardens.
Jharkhand’s gargantuan batting effort continued on the second day of the ongoing preliminary Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-final against Nagaland in Kolkata.
Resuming from their overnight score of 402/5, Jharkhand scored 367/4 in the 90 overs that were bowled on Day 2. As a result, Jharkhand were at 769/9 in 177 overs at Stumps, Day 2.
Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, 32, scored a second first-class century and is batting at a career-best score of 123* (223). Nadeem, who hit 14 fours and a six from No. 8, put together a 166-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra (266).
Needless to say, the highlight of the day was 17-year old Kushagra, who made it a point to convert his maiden first-class century into a authoritative innings at the Eden Gardens.
Batting at 112* at Stumps on Day 1, Kushagra continued to torment the opposition bowlers hitting as many as 37 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 98.88. Other than playing such an innings in only his third first-class match, Kushagra doing the same in a knockout match speaks highly about his temperament.
The batting blitz continues! 👍 👍
2⃣5⃣0⃣ up for Kumar Kushagra. 👏 👏
Jharkhand move closer to the 650-run mark against Nagaland.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ng12bRPPu5#RanjiTrophy | #PQF | #JHAvNAG | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/iK52BVLlzr
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 13, 2022
Highest score in Ranji Trophy innings
Until Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary (29) declares the innings tomorrow morning, Jharkhand have a real chance of posting a record Ranji Trophy total. While the highest-ever innings total (944/6d) in India’s premier domestic tournament is quite afar, Jharkhand can score one of the Top Five highest innings totals in Ranji Trophy on Day 3.
Still 58 runs behind with a lone wicket in hand, one could argue that the aforementioned will be a daunting task. Having said that, given how Jharkhand’s lower-order has batted so far in this match, they would be hopeful of achieving this team record.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Year
|Hyderabad
|944/6d
|Andhra
|1993/94
|Tamil Nadu
|912/6d
|Goa
|1988/89
|Madhya Pradesh
|912/8d
|Karnataka
|1945/46
|Mumbai
|855/6d
|Hyderabad
|1990/91
|Maharashtra
|826/4
|Saurashtra
|1948/49