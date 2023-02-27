Highest score in PSL 8: Individual PSL highest score batsman 2023 full list

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman missed out on becoming the third batter to score a century in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In what would’ve been the 32-year old player’s third T20 century, it would’ve presented him of a golden opportunity of registering the highest score by a batter in the season as a couple of overs still remained post his dismissal on the last delivery of the 18th over against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium last night.

With a total of three centuries scored during the course of Pakistan Super League 2022, one expects more batters to dominate proceedings as more than half the tournament is still remaining. With the first half of the league stage comprising high-scoring matches in abundance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more batters score individual centuries in the remainder of the season.

Had it not been for the nature of the beast, more PSL 8 centuries could’ve been already scored by now considering how three batters became victims of nervous 90s in the first 15 league matches.

As far as the Top Five highest run-scorers of the season are concerned, only one of them has been able to touch the three-figure mark as of now. The same is enough a reflection of what one can expect as a viewer.

It is worth mentioning that apart from PSL 7 last year, PSL 5 in 2020 remains the only other season where a maximum of three centuries were recorded in a season. The high-scoring nature of the ongoing season will be justified in ideal terms if batters are able to score a total of three or more centuries across the season within the next 19 matches.

Highest score in PSL 8 by a batsman