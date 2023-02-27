HomeSearch

Highest score in PSL 8: Individual PSL highest score batsman 2023 full list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 27/02/2023

Highest score in PSL 8: Individual PSL highest score batsman 2023 full list

Martin Guptill scored the first century in PSL 8.

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman missed out on becoming the third batter to score a century in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In what would’ve been the 32-year old player’s third T20 century, it would’ve presented him of a golden opportunity of registering the highest score by a batter in the season as a couple of overs still remained post his dismissal on the last delivery of the 18th over against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium last night.

With a total of three centuries scored during the course of Pakistan Super League 2022, one expects more batters to dominate proceedings as more than half the tournament is still remaining. With the first half of the league stage comprising high-scoring matches in abundance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more batters score individual centuries in the remainder of the season.

Had it not been for the nature of the beast, more PSL 8 centuries could’ve been already scored by now considering how three batters became victims of nervous 90s in the first 15 league matches.

As far as the Top Five highest run-scorers of the season are concerned, only one of them has been able to touch the three-figure mark as of now. The same is enough a reflection of what one can expect as a viewer.

It is worth mentioning that apart from PSL 7 last year, PSL 5 in 2020 remains the only other season where a maximum of three centuries were recorded in a season. The high-scoring nature of the ongoing season will be justified in ideal terms if batters are able to score a total of three or more centuries across the season within the next 19 matches.

Highest score in PSL 8 by a batsman

S. No.BatterRunsBalls4s6sSRTeamOppositionGround
1Martin Guptill11767125174.62Quetta GladiatorsKarachi KingsKarachi
2Mohammad Rizwan110*64104171.87Multan SultansKarachi KingsMultan
3Azam Khan974298230.95Islamabad UnitedQuetta GladiatorsKarachi
4Fakhar Zaman9645310213.33Lahore QalandarsPeshawar ZalmiLahore
5Tom Kohler-Cadmore925076184Peshawar ZalmiKarachi KingsKarachi
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav