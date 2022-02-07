PSL 7 highest score batsman 2022: Full list of batters with highest individual scores in PSL 2022

PSL 7 highest score batsman: Pakistan Super League 2022 continues to be a high-scoring affair at the National Stadium.

During the 15th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi, Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman continued his red hot form to strengthen his position at the top among PSL 7 highest run-scorers.

Zaman, who put together a 61-run opening stand with Abdullah Shafique (32), might not have found boundaries frequently but was mature enough to still bat at a strike rate of 155.55 on a comparatively difficult surface to bat on.

Having scored a lone boundary in the powerplay, it was in the seventh over when Zaman swept veteran Quetta Gladiators spinner Shahid Afridi for his second boundary.

356 run in 5 innings for @FakharZamanLive in #PSL7, this is the most by a @lahoreqalandars player in a single edition of PSL, previous was 335 by Umar Akmal in 2016. Hope Fakhar continues to score like this when LQ plays at its home and creates more records. #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/1NsfqzLyFf — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 7, 2022

It was in the 10th over that Zaman broke the shackles to hit consecutive sixes off Gladiators all-rounder James Faulkner. Having completed a 32-ball half-century in the 12th over, Zaman witnessed batters falling at the other end before hitting Quetta pacer Naseem Shah for a six in the 16th over.

PSL 7 highest score batsman

Zaman, who was dismissed in the following over, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 70 (45) with the help of three fours and as many sixes. Having said that, it was a stroke-filled 20-ball 55-run partnership between Harry Brook (41*) and David Wiese (22*) which powered Lahore to 204/5 in 20 overs.

In what isn’t among the Top 10 highest innings scores in the PSL, it is among the highest scores of this season. Meanwhile, Zaman scored his fourth half-century of the season to join Multan Sultans opening batter Shan Masood among batters with two entries in PSL 7 highest score by a batter.