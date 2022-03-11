Jharkhand vs Nagaland Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch JHA vs NAG Ranji Trophy 2022 Preliminary Quarter final?

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Live Telecast Channel in India: The SportsRush presents live broadcast details of the Ranji Trophy Pre Quarter-Final.

Jharkhand will lock horns against Nagaland during the Pre Quarter-Final match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Having won all their three matches in a convincing manner, Nagaland emerged as the table toppers from the ‘Plate Group’ with the maximum of 19 points under their belt.

Nagaland make it to the playoffs for the first time across Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will be facing Jharkhand in the Ranji pre quarter-final on 12th. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 7, 2022

On the other hand, Jharkhand topped the ‘Elite Group H’, beating the relatively stronger experienced Delhi (by 15 runs) and Tamil Nadu (by 2 wickets) in their group to top it with 12 points.

The Saurabh Tiwary-led side however failed to book a direct berth to the Quarter-Final stage as they garnered the minimum points amongst the eight Elite groups in the tournament. Even Uttarakhand (Elite Group E) ended up with similar points post the league stage, but courtesy of a better run quotient (1.398), as against Jharkhand’s (0.958), they were the one who made it through.

The seven teams to have made it through to the Quarter-final stage are Mumbai, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Live Telecast Channel in India

Unlike the league stage where a match takes place across four days, the Pre Quarter-Final encounter between the two sides would be a five-day affair, with the scheduled time for commencement of Day 1 slated at 09:00 am IST tomorrow (Saturday).

As far as the Jharkhand versus Nagaland match live telecast details are concerned, Star Sports is highly likely to provide the fans with the live telecast of the same, as they did during the league stage of the tournament.

Having said that, there is no official conformation from the broadcaster’s end as yet on the specific channel which would be designated for tomorrow’s encounter.

It is worth of a mention that Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 have been designated to broadcast the India women versus West Indies women World Cup match tomorrow as well. Hence, fans are advised to keep a check on the remaining channels of the network for viewing purpose.

Star’s official streaming platfrom Disney+Hotstar would, however, broadcast the knock-out encounter with a paid subscription fee for the online viewers.