Highest successful run chase in Test cricket in Sri Lanka: Pakistan highest run chase in Test cricket vs Sri Lanka

Highest successful run chase in Test cricket in Sri Lanka: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest chases in Sri Lanka in tests.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are up against each other in the 2nd match of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Pakistan won the last match in Galle, and they are aiming to win the series. However, the home team have asserted their dominance in the match.

Sri Lanka got the lead of 147 runs in the first innings, and they declared their second innings at 360-8, giving the target of 508 runs. If Pakistan wants to win, they will have to break a lot of records.

Highest successful run chase in Test cricket in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan team has recorded the highest chase in the home conditions against Zimbabwe in 2017. Zimbabwe gave a target of 388 runs to the Sri Lankan, winning the match by four wickets in the end. The match was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In 2015, Pakistan recorded the 2nd highest chase in Sri Lanka against the home side. Chasing the target of 377 runs at the Pallekele International Stadium, Pakistan scored 382 runs by losing just three wickets. Younis Khan and Shan Masood scored excellent half-centuries in the 4th innings.

In 2006, Sri Lanka achieved the target of 352 runs against South Africa. The game went deep, and the home side won the match by just one wicket at the end. Pakistan’s chase of 342 runs in the last match at Galle comes fourth in the list, where Abdullah Shafique played an excellent knock.

Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club used to host the test matches back in 1998, where Sri Lanka achieved the target of 326 runs against Zimbabwe, and this chase comes at the 5th position.

S No. Winner Opposition Target Venue Year 1 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 388 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2017 2 Pakistan Sri Lanka 377 Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele 2015 3 Sri Lanka South Africa 352 P Sara Oval, Colombo 2006 4 Pakistan Sri Lanka 342 Galle International Stadium, Galle 2022 5 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 326 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo 1998

Pakistan highest run chase in Test cricket vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s highest chase in Sri Lanka came in 2015 when they chased 377 runs at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. In the last match, Pakistan chased 342 runs at the Galle International Stadium, and it was their 2nd best chase in Sri Lanka.