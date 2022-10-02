KL Rahul stats vs South Africa: KL Rahul vs Anrich Nortje head to head record in T20

KL Rahul stats vs South Africa: The Indian vice-captain has played only one T20 international against South Africa.

Notwithstanding criticism around his strike rate, India vice-captain KL Rahul has managed to score three T20I half-centuries since his return to the format over a month ago.

Rahul, who hadn’t played a T20I in over nine months due to multiple injuries, has scored 249 runs in nine innings at an average and strike rate of 31.12 and 119.13 respectively since the start of Asia Cup 2022 in August.

Set to open the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma in the second India vs South Africa T20I in Guwahati tonight, Rahul would be looking to get going in real sense. With an ICC T20 World Cup looming, India need Rahul to be scoring at a pace quicker than his above mentioned strike rate.

KL Rahul stats vs South Africa

Been playing T20Is for over six years now, Rahul had faced the Proteas for the first time in this format on Wednesday. Although a knock bereft of glorious shots and supreme timing, Rahul had worked exceedingly hard to score 51* (56) and earn applause from former India batter Aakash Chopra and former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs.

As far as playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is concerned, Rahul will be playing his first-ever international match at this venue on Sunday.

KL Rahul vs Anrich Nortje head to head record in T20

Rahul, who will be up against South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje in a few hours from now, will be facing him for only the third time in T20s. In his previous two encounters against Nortje, Rahul had scored 24 (18) with the help of two fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 133.33 without getting out even once.