“I’ve never felt more vulnerable”: Hilton Cartwright talks about mental health after Melbourne Stars Covid outbreak in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Stars are going through a Covid outbreak and Hilton Cartwright has talked about the aspect of mental health.

BBL 2021-22 is under a Covid scare, and Melbourne Stars are the focal point of it. Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but two cases were revealed later. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well.

Apart from Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid. And with further bad news, Brisbane Heat now have multiple positive tests in the rapid test.

BBL 2021-22: Hilton Cartwright talks about Melbourne Stars covid outbreak

Melbourne Stars now just have two Aussie senior players in Hilton Cartwright and Glenn Maxwell. All the other important players like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Joe Burns, Nic Larkin, etc. are Covid positive. Hilton Cartwright has revealed the threat about Covid19 and the effect on this mental health due to the same.

“I’ve never felt more vulnerable to a virus in my entire life and I never realised how much it was going to affect my mental state,” Cartwright said.

“I’ve always had form slumps and this ranks right up there with how I actually feel about going about my business day-to-day.”

“Constantly it’s on your mind and then you’ve got to walk out there and perform one of the biggest pressure stages.”

“I was really battling that throughout the day but once it got to about 4pm, all I was doing was trying to focus on the game.”

Kane Richardson from the Renegades has also expressed his pity on the situation of Stars’ players. Renegades defeated Stars in the Melbourne Derby at the MCG.

“If we were in that position with 12 guys out, I don’t know how we would put a team out on the park, so hats off to them, but it doesn’t quite feel right,” Richardson said.

“As players, we’re all a bit unsure at the moment, and we’re trying our best not to get the virus, but if we do, we don’t know what the go is.”

“I think everyone would know that’s a good thing if it keeps the competition going.”