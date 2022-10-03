Holkar Stadium tickets price 2022: Holkar Stadium Indore ticket cost IND vs SA T20

Holkar Stadium tickets price 2022: The SportsRush brings you the ticket prices of IND vs SA 3rd T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Team India will play it’s last T20I before the T20 World Cup when they will be up against South Africa in the 3rd T20I in Indore. After a low scoring first match, the 2nd T20I was a high-scoring encounter. It will be interesting to what Indore T20I has in store for us.

The way Indian batters batted in the last game will give the side a lot of confidence going into this match, and the smaller boundaries of this stadium will make their job even easier. It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team will give chances to players like Mohammed Siraj in this match.

For South Africa, the batters of this side need to come in the form. David Miller scored an excellent century in the last match, but the rest of the batters will have to get into the groove if the Proteas want to win this match.

Holkar Stadium tickets price 2022

Indore’s Holkar Stadium is hosting a T20I game after a span of almost two years, and there is certainly a lot of buzz amongst the audience for the same. Holkar Stadium is always a great place for the batters, and there is a lot of entertainment available for the fans.

The ticket price starts from Rs 499 and it goes to Rs 5905. There are two stands namely East Gallery Upper Tier and East Gallery Second Floor which are reserved for Students and Women only. Only one ticket per user id can be booked for the mentioned two stands.

The fans can book their tickets via Paytm Insider, and the tickets for all the stands are mentioned below.

East Gallery Upper Tier: Rs 449

East Gallery Second Floor: Rs 600

*Above two mentioned tickets are Students Concession and Women’s tickets only

East Stand (Lower) – Rs 524

West Stand (Lower) – Rs 701

East Stand Second Floor – Rs 800

East Stand First Floor Regular – Rs 861

East Stand First Floor Premium – Rs 923

West Stand Second Floor – Rs 959

West Stand First Floor (Regular) – Rs 1046

West Stand First Floor Premium – Rs 1107

South Pavilion Third Floor – Rs 4305

South Pavilion Lower – Rs 4920

South Pavilion Second Floor – Rs 5535

South Pavilion First Floor – Rs 5905