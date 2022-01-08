“Usman Khawaja is now undroppable”: Shane Warne lauds Usman Khawaja after his back to back centuries in Sydney Ashes 2021-22 test

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne has called Usman Khawaja undroppable after the southpaw scored two centuries in the Sydney Test.

Australia wrapped up the Ashes 2021-22 by winning the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. Australia’s great performance with both bat and the ball is continued in the Sydney test as well. Courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s century, and Scott Boland’s spell, Australia are in a commanding position.

Australia declared at 416 runs in their 1st innings, whereas England managed to score just 294 runs. The Australians declared their second innings for 265 runs, giving England a target of 388 runs. However, this test will be known for Usman Khawaja, who managed to score centuries in both innings of the game.

Usman Khawaja, who is playing a test game after two long years made it memorable. He scored his 9th test ton on the ball of Jack Leach in the first innings. Khawaja also did the famous “The Silencer” celebration of the Basketball legend Lebron James. Even after scoring that ton, some of the experts said that his position is still not fixed. However, he made it even better in the second innings.

On the first ball of the 67th over, Khawaja was on 98 runs and Malan was bowling. Malan bowled a loosener and Khawaja hit it towards mid-wicket to complete his 10th test ton. He was absolutely elated by it and so was his family.

Make that TWO! Back-to-back centuries for Usman Khawaja – and he’s made it look really easy! 😎 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/cGcDCHLjnR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2022

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne tweets and praises Usman Khawaja

After scoring two centuries, even Shane Warne congratulated Usman Khwaja on his achievement. “Absolutely fantastic by @Uz_Khawaja ! Take a bow. Back to back 100’s is just outstanding & is now undroppable,” Warne tweeted.

Before the game, Warne said that he would have preferred Mitch Marsh over Usman Khawaja in the game. He also got a lot of stick from social media. However, he had no hesitation in congratulating Usman after his performance.

Absolutely fantastic by @Uz_Khawaja ! Take a bow. Back to back 100’s is just outstanding & is now undroppable. Also, I know I’ve been pumping up Cam Green all summer – but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him ! He will dominate world cricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja became the 17th Australian batter to score two centuries in a single test game. Khawaja, who had hoped to score a century upon his Test comeback, has scored back-to-back hundreds to enter an elite list of Australian batters.