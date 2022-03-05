Shane Warne cause of death: Was Shane Warne vaccinated against Covid?

Shane Warne cause of death: The legendary Australian spinner passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand last night.

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne continues to receive heartfelt wishes from the cricketing fraternity across the world. Warne’s shocking and unfortunate demise has created a gargantuan void in the sport.

In his 15-year old international career, Warne (1,001) emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker across formats to become only the second bowler after former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (1,347) to pick 1,000 international wickets.

Warne, who has left behind parents and three kids, has received tributes from the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen and many others.

Shane Warne cause of death

Warne, who was at a private villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, is said to have died due to a heart attack. The 52-year old was “unresponsive” despite best efforts of medical staff according to his manager Michael Cohen.

Warne not turning up for dinner had motivated one of his friends to check up on him. The local police, however, has ruled out any suspicion regarding the cause of death.

“The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance,” a police official named Chatchawin Nakmusik told Reuters by phone from Koh Samui.

So sad to see the news about @ShaneWarne . He was one of my idols as a young leg spinner . One of the game’s greatest ever. Cricket will miss him 🐐 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) March 4, 2022

“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”

Was Shane Warne vaccinated against Covid?

It is worth mentioning that Warne was double vaccinated with respect to COVID-19. Despite receiving both vaccination doses, Warne had returned a positive COVID-19 result last year. Warne was coaching London Spirits in the inaugural season of The Hundred at the time.

“It was a bit like a hangover, I had a pounding headache,” Warne was quoted as saying by The Herald Sun after recovering from COVID-19. “The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu.”

Not that he struggled to breathe or anything of that sorts, Warne had still opted to be placed on a “special” ventilator to ensure against suffering any long-term COVID-19 complication.