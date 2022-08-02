“Hopefully it should be okay”: Rohit Sharma confident of playing 4th T20 vs West Indies in Lauderhill despite back spasm

Rohit Sharma confident of playing 4th T20 vs West Indies: The Indian captain suffered a back spasm while batting at Warner Park tonight.

India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed pleasure in watching opening partner Suryakumar Yadav play a match-winning knock to seal a 165-run chase in the recently concluded third T20I against West Indies in Basseterre.

Opening the batting for the third consecutive time, Yadav didn’t take much time before finding his rhythm. Having entered his zone on the back of playing some eye-catching shots, there was no stopping Yadav as he raced through to a stroke-filled 76 (44) at a strike rate of 171.72. Yadav, 31, hit eight fours and four sixes to win his fourth match award in 22nd T20I.

“It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred [as well], then you’re scoring those runs for the team,” Sharma told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sky’s range is something that troubles even some of the top class bowlers in t20s. Brilliant batting @surya_14kumar — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 2, 2022

“Good partnership with [Shreyas] Iyer. When you are chasing a target like that anything can happen. It was not an easy target and the pitch had something for the bowlers. It was important for us to pick the right shots off the right balls.”

Rohit Sharma confident of playing 4th T20 vs West Indies in Lauderhill

Sharma, who himself hit a four and six each during his five-ball stay at the Warner Park, walked back to the pavilion in the second over to give a massive scare to the fans of the Indian cricket team.

It was only after some time that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) tweeted to confirm Sharma suffering a back spasm. The 35-year old player was seen sitting in the dugout by the end of the match to provide a sigh of relief to one and all.

Being asked about the extent of the injury, Sharma sounded comfortable and fit enough to take part in the fourth T20I on Saturday. “My body is OK, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK,” Sharma said. A three-day break between the third and fourth T20Is should be enough for Sharma to recover assuming his injury isn’t a major one.