Hotstar live cricket match today online: How to buy Hotstar subscription to watch India cricket match for free?

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams met each other last Sunday, where India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. This match is also expected to be a close affair.

The top-order of the Indian team is struggling, and the trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will play a big part in this match as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have shown some great form, whereas the bowling of the side has been great as well.

Pakistan made a brilliant comeback against Hong Kong after their defeat against India. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries in the last match, but the form of Babar Azam is a bit of concern for the side.

The high-octane match between India and Pakistan is set to take place, and there is certainly a lot of buzz amongst the audience for the match. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament, and the match will be televised on multiple channels of the same. DD Sports will also broadcast the match on free-to-air platforms.

Digitally the match will be broadcasted on Disney Plus Hotstar, and the last game between India and Pakistan broke some records on the platform. At one stage, a total of 1.2 crores were watching the game on Hotstar.

There is no way to watch the match for free on Hotstar, and the users will have to buy one of the three available plans in order to watch the match live. The three plans available are Mobile (Rs 499/year, 720p max quality), Super (Rs 899/year, 1080p max quality) and Premium (Rs 1499/year, 4k max quality). Some telecom companies also offer free Hotstar plans along with their recharge packs.

The mobile plan will allow the users to watch the match on mobile, whereas Super and Premium plans will allow the users to watch on both mobile and other devices. Apart from sports, Movies and TV Series are also included in the package.