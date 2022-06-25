“How good is cricket”: Marnus Labuschagne lauds the Sri Lankan crowd for their support during the 5th ODI

Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has appreciated the efforts and support shown by the Sri Lankan fans to the Australian team.

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia came to an end, and it was a well-fought series. Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 3-2, but the cricket played in the series was quite entertaining.

Australia won the first match, but Sri Lanka went on to win the next three games to seal the series. Australia won the last match by 4 wickets to get their second win. Kusal Mendis won the player of the series award for scoring 249 runs at 83.00.

After the win, a rare sight was on display in the stadium. The Sri Lankan fans were cheering for the Australian team in huge numbers, and the Aussie players also appreciated the efforts made by the Sri Lankan fans in the Stadium.

Marnus Labuschagne applauds Sri Lankan fans

Marnus Labuschagne applauded the Sri Lankan fans for their support during the 5th ODI match. The Sri Lankan fans were out in numbers for the last ODI, and many of them were in the yellow clothing of Australia. They cheered for the Australian team and also thanked them for touring the country.

“How good is cricket. Thanks so much to all the Sri Lankan fans for such a warm welcome. This was really special,” Marnus Labuschagne.

Sri Lanka is under a huge economic crisis, and the contest between both sides bought some positivity to the nation. It is a big thing that Australia agreed to tour the country under such a tough situation, and this will help the Island nation to generate a good amount of revenue from the series.

The Australian players were also quite moved by the efforts, and they also applauded the fans by taking a round in the stadium. Many of the Australian players appreciated the efforts made by the Sri Lankan crowd throughout the series.

Both teams will now face each in a two-match test series, which will start from 29 June 2022, and both the games will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.