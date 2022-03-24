How many Overs in Test match Lahore Day 5: PAK vs AUS remaining overs in 3rd Test at Gaddafi Stadium

PAK vs AUS remaining overs: Another fascinating Day 5 finish from Pakistan vs Australia Test series awaits us.

Pakistan opening batters Abdullah Shafique (27*) and Imam-ul-Haq (42*) putting together an unbeaten 73-run partnership in a 351-run chase on the fourth day of the ongoing third Test match against Australia in Lahore has provided their fans with hopes of a victory.

In the same session, Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s (104*) 12th Test century was followed by captain Pat Cummins declaring the innings with 121 overs remaining in the match.

Usman Khawaja the first Australian to make four Test 💯s in a calendar year since Steve Smith & David Warner in 2017. (Polite reminder: we’re still in March)#PAKvAUS — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) March 24, 2022

Ideally, Australia would’ve liked to pick wickets with the new ball to gain some sort of an advantage going into the final day. However, Shafique and Imam’s disciplined display of batting didn’t allow the visitors to make early inroads into their batting lineup.

PAK vs AUS remaining overs in 3rd Test Day 5

Australia, who were scheduled to bowl 31 overs on Day 4, ended up with 27 overs at Stumps. With a minimum of 121 overs to be bowled in the fourth innings, Pakistan have as many as 94 overs to score the remaining 278 runs to win this match.

10 wickets in hand, there is no reason as to why Pakistan shouldn’t be looking at beating Australia in this historic series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

While all four results are possible, one expects both the teams to press for victories in a series decider tomorrow. Australia, who had forced a batting collapse on Day 3, will have to register a similar bowling performance in order to pick 10 wickets on Day 5.

Huge final day ahead in Lahore tomorrow. Who will win the series?#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/axRp4YA8sP — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) March 24, 2022

While pitches in this series have mostly favoured the batters, Cummins and his men would be keen to make optimum use of all available resources in a bid to prevent a loss. Due after 80 overs, a second new ball has it in it to decide the fortune of this match.