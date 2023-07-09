The second session of the fourth day of the ongoing third Ashes 2023 Test could well be the last session of the match. If it happens, fans are adviced to brace themselves accordingly for a nail-biting contest between England and Australia which will last more than a couple of hours as per the reavised session timings for the day.

With players breaking for a 40-minute lunch break at the moment, both the teams are is contention for registering a victory on a Sunday afternoon. Favourites at this point in time, hosts England need 98 more runs to seal a 251-run chase at Headingley. Australia, meanwhile, need six more wickets to pave their way to an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series.

With England captain Ben Stokes and batter Harry Brook set to resume proceedings in the post lunch session with wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow slated to bat next, a blockbuster session is on the cards without an iota of doubt.

How Many Overs In The Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Today?

If truth be told, number of overs remaining in the day or match should be the least of concerns for anyone at the moment. With the match anticipated to be wrapped up before the tea interval, overs left today won’t affect either of the two teams in any way.

Although a whole of Day 5 still remains, the visitors are expected to bowl 98 overs in Leeds today. With them having bowled 27 overs in the morning session, a total of 71 overs still remain to be bowled across the remaining two sessions.

The same, however, is neither a possibility due to modern-day over rate nor required because one of the above mentioned criterion for an outright result will be fulfilled way before these many overs. With the weather report for this venue not looking threatening enough until the third session, it would be a surprise if this match is carried forwarded to Day 5.