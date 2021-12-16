How many overs in the Ashes: The first day of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test is being played at the Adelaide Oval right now.

Nearing individual Test centuries, Australia batting-duo of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne has put them in strong position in the ongoing season Ashes 2021-22 Test against England after captain Steven Smith won the toss and chose to bat this morning.

Australia, who had lost Marcus Harris (3) against the new ball in the eighth over, recovered on the back of Warner and Labuschagne taking their time especially against the first spells of opposition’s bowlers.

Warner, who scored his slowest first 10 runs (off 53 balls) today, was the one who pressed the accelerator as the innings progressed. Playing in his usual manner of not being shy after getting his eye in, Warner scored some brave shots at the Adelaide Oval on Day 1.

UPDATE: Warner failed to reach his 25th Test century after hitting a Ben Stokes delivery straight to Stuart Broad at point. In a delivery meant to be hit, Warner couldn’t keep it down to miss his second century in a row. In what was his 32nd Test half-century, Warner departed after scoring 95 (167) with the help of 11 fours.

How many overs in the Ashes? How many overs in a day of Test cricket?

Readers must note that a normal uninterrupted day of Test cricket comprises of 90 overs which are to be bowled across three sessions of two hours each. If a bowling team fails to bowl 90 overs in three sessions, they are given 30 additional minutes (if weather permits) to do the same.

As is the case in any Test match, the rules of the sport remains the same in an Ashes Test as well irrespective of it being a red-ball or a pink-ball match.

Therefore, the maximum amount of overs in a Test match are 450 (90 per day). However, these many overs are not possible as innings break also count for loss of overs.