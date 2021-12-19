How many overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5 Ashes: How many overs remaining today in Australia vs England Adelaide Test?

How many overs left on Day 5 Australia vs England: A riveting day of Test cricket awaits us at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow.

As has been the story for a large part of this series till now, the fourth day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Adelaide witnessed the hosts calling the shots yet again.

Despite losing early wickets, Australia somehow managed to score 230/9 dec. in 61 overs to set England a gargantuan 468-run target. In what will be the highest run-chase in Test cricket if England performs the unthinkable, it wouldn’t be possible without an other-wordly batting effort by their middle-order.

Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! 👍👍 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RD9b4Ws4ce — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

How many overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5?

England, who ended Day 4 on 82/4 in 43.2 overs, had only lost their top-order until the last ball of the day which saw captain Joe Root (24) edging a Mitchell Starc delivery to Alex Carey.

Joe Root’s gone right at the end of the day! After he’d been hit badly and was tough enough to continue – and face Starcy again, who took his wicket. Respect. #Ashes — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 19, 2021

England, who need 386 more runs to win with just six wickets in hand, will unequivocally be eyeing a draw for all their remaining batters haven’t been in the best of forms lately.

As far as the overs remaining on Day 5 are concerned, England are effectively left with 90.4 overs to survive at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. Readers must note that England had to chase a 468-run target in a minimum of 134 overs and that they have already played 43.2 overs.

As far as the highest-ever fourth innings score at the Adelaide Oval is concerned, India hold that record for scoring 445/10 in a 493-run chase in 1978. The highest-ever successful run-chase at this venue was registered by Australia themselves when they had sealed a 315-run target against England in 1902.