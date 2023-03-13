How many overs left today NZ vs SL: How many overs in Test cricket Day 5 at Hagley Oval?

As expected, rain played spoilsport to wash out the first session of the fifth day of the first Test of Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 in Christchurch. Also as expected, the match continues to hang in balance with all the three results possible in what is an extended session of Test cricket.

Chasing a 285-run target, New Zealand resumed from their overnight score of 28/1 after nearly four and a half hours of play was washed out due to inclement weather conditions in the city.

A steady start from their batters was followed by the home team losing left-handed batters Tom Latham (25) and Henry Nicholls (20) in quick succession. With former captain Kane Williamson completing his 34th Test half-century, New Zealand will want him to bat throughout if they are to draw this match.

However, if the Black Caps are looking to attain a 1-0 lead in this two-match series, Williamson will have to better his strike rate than being in vicinity of 40 to assist the likes of all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell and wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell.

Taking into consideration how captain Tim Southee and fast bowler Matt Henry scored 97 (95) between them in the first innings, the hosts would also be banking on them to score quick runs towards the end, if needed.

How many overs left today NZ vs SL Day 5?

With more than a session getting wasted in the morning, umpires decided that a total of 53 overs would be bowled on Day 5. In a rare instance, these many overs will be bowled in a single session without any tea break.

ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run-chase in Tests played at Hagley Oval?

As a result, New Zealand, who had played 17 overs yesterday, are slated to play a maximum of 70 overs in this innings. With them needing 131 runs with seven wickets in hand in the last 20 overs of the day, expect all fans to be allured to their television screens even on a working Monday.