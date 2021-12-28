“You don’t prioritize England’s most traditional format”: Jonathan Trott slams England for prioritizing white-ball cricket after Ashes 2021-22 defeat

Ashes 2021-22: Former English cricketer Jonathan Trott believes that the English players are just focussing on white-ball cricket.

Australia thrashed England at the MCG in Melbourne and sealed the Ashes 2021-22. England bundled out for just 68 runs in the 2nd innings, and Australia won the Test by an innings and 14 runs. Aussie bowlers were on fire, but Scott Boland stole all the limelight. The 32-year-old pacer took six wickets in the second innings and made an incredible debut.

England’s batters have been awful in the tournament so far. Apart from Joe Root, every other batter has failed to perform in the series. The side did make four changes in the game, but they could not do anything. Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan.

Ashes 2021-22: Jonathan Trott believes England is prioritizing white-ball cricket

On a show with BT Sport, Jonathan Trott was sitting alongside Moeen Ali and Steven Harmison. Former English cricketer believes that England is prioritizing white-ball cricket. The emergence of T20 Blast and Hundred have pushed first-class cricket to the sides.

“I feel that the domestic cricket is pushed to the sides a little bit,” Trott said.

“We have seen the new 100 Ball competition, which is fantastic. But, we are the only nation to have two short formats of the game, which is The Hundred and T20 Blast.”

“You don’t prioritize England’s most traditional format, which is the test cricket.”

Jonathan Trott isn’t only an absolute gem of a human being but he’s also got a phenomenal cricketing brain on him. Been a real pleasure to watch him on BT’s coverage of this Test match 👏👑 — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) December 28, 2021

Trott insists that the batters to failing to bat for longer intervals as they are used to quickfire runs. He has also advised the bowlers to bowl on flat tracks.

“The batters are not used to bat for longer intervals, they aim for quick-fire 30 runs, 40 runs,” Trott said.

“The bowlers need to get used to Bowl on flat tracks. They need to rely on pace and start producing spinners to play.”

Trott has scored 3835 test runs for England at 47.18, which includes 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries. He also has 2819 ODI runs at 51.25 under his belt.