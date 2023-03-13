Sunrisers Hyderabad tickets: Hyderabad IPL tickets price of SRH matches 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to join Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals as the fourth Indian Premier League franchise to start the ticket-selling process for the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Having finished at the eighth position on the points table in IPL 2022, Hyderabad will kick-start their IPL 2023 journey with a home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. After playing the first match on the second double-header day of the tournament, SRH will travel to Lucknow for their first away match of the season before hosting Punjab Kings on April 9.

Sunrisers Hyderabad tickets

It was earlier in the day that the official Twitter handle of Sunrisers confirmed about HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) selling tickets for their first two home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from 07:00 PM onward (today itself).

Ticketing platform Paytm Insider, which sells majority of cricket-related tickets in India, will also be selling tickets for all Hyderabad’s home matches.

In a bid to woo the spectators, SRH have arranged for a few exciting offers which are likely to provide a shot in the arm as far as engagement is concerned.

Interested fans must note that they stand a chance to buy tickets for an up to 25% discounted price. However, this offer will only be applicable for the first 10,000 tickets for each match. Furthermore, a fan will get a free jersey on the purchase of two tickets of all home matches of SRH. Both the offers, however, are valid until March 25.

IPL tickets price of SRH matches 2023

Ticket prices for all IPL 2023 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will start from INR 499 per ticket. There are a total of six different price categories. They are:

1) INR 499 (Jio – Mohammed Azharuddin North First Terrace & Jio – Mohammed Azharuddin North Second Terrace)

2) INR 586 (Kuhl Fans South East Pavilion Second Terrace & South West Pavilion Second Terrace)

3) INR 781 (South West Pavilion First Terrace & Kuhl Fans South East Pavilion First Terrace)

4) INR 1,172 (Ebixcash – East Pavilion Terrace BAY-1 First Floor, Ebixcash – East Pavilion Terrace BAY-2 First Floor, West Pavilion Terrace BAY-1 First Floor & West Pavilion Terrace BAY-2 First Floor)

5) INR 9,375 – North West First Floor Corp Boxes, North East Second Floor Corp Boxes & North West Second Floor Corp Boxes

6) INR 11,719 – South West Second Floor Corp Boxes & South East Second Floor Corp Boxes