How many teams are qualified in IPL 2021: Full list of teams who have qualified for IPL 2021 playoffs

Teams qualified for IPL 2021 playoffs: A total of three teams have already qualified for the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2021.

The ongoing second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League is into its business end now. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings locking horns in Dubai tonight will mark the start of the last week as far as IPL 2021 league stage is concerned.

In a first-off scenario, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have decided to conduct the last two matches of the league stage simultaneously. Therefore, the seventh and last double-header of the UAE leg on Friday will witness both Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Capitals starting at the same, i.e., 07:30 PM (IST).

It is understood that the decision has been taken in accordance with broadcaster Star Sports to deny an undue advantage to teams playing the second match and try something new before a 10-team tournament from next season.

While Delhi vs Chennai is a top of the table clash which won’t affect the qualification by any means, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai in Sharjah tomorrow has it in it to have a significant impact on the points table.

Full list of teams who have qualified for IPL 2021 playoffs

It is worth mentioning that a total of three teams have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021. Having won nine and lost three out of their 12 matches thus far, Super Kings and Capitals are at the top of the points table and were the first two teams to qualify this season.

India captain Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday. Currently at the third place, Royal Challengers have won eight and lost four out of their 12 matches till now.

ALSO READ: Who has bowled most dot balls in IPL 2021?

With just one slot remaining for the next round, one out of Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan and Mumbai have a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs.