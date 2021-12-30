How much do BBL players get paid: Match fees of Big Bash League players

How much do BBL players get paid: The SportsRush brings you the salary cap and top earners of the Australian Big Bash League.

Big Bash League is currently hosting its 11th season in Australia. Perth Scorchers have been dominating in the tournament with six wins out of seven games, whereas Sydney Sixers are also doing well. The Big Bash League moved into the franchise format in 2011. Sydney Sixers won the inaugural edition, whereas they are currently the two-time defending champions.

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have won three BBL titles each, whereas Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers, and Sydney Thunder have won one title each.

How much do BBL players get paid?

Big Bash League is the 2nd most followed T20 league in the world after IPL. Unlike other leagues, there is no auction or draft format in the BBL. In IPL there is an auction, whereas there is the draft format in PSL and CPL. So, the exact amount for the players is never revealed by the board. The salary for the 2021-22 edition is not out yet, but the last season’s salary cap was revealed.

There is a contract-based approach in the BBL, where the franchises can directly contact a player. Generally, there is a salary cap of $1.9 M for each franchise. $42,000 is the basic salary cap of all the players of the team, but some rookie players get a lesser salary. However, some of the players get additional amounts due to their brilliant performances in the past.

That was an incredible spell from D’Arcy Short! Just the second five-wicket haul in Hobart’s history! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/O27fbHlsfJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2020

Top-5 highest earners of BBL

1) D’arcy Short: $258,900

2) Andrew Tye: $246,800

3) Marcus Stoinis: $227,900

4) Chris Lynn: $202,000

5) Rashid Khan: $198,800

Short is the highest earner of the BBL and is the only player to earn more than $250,000. There are quite a few big names missing in this list because they are not available to play the full season. The BBL is played between the Australian summers and most of the big players do not take part in the competition.