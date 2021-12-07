Hurricanes vs Sixers Head to Head in BBL history | Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers stats | BBL 11 Match 4

Hurricanes vs Sixers Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the fourth match of IPL 2021.

The fourth match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers in Launceston tomorrow.

Defending champions Sixers couldn’t have asked for a better start to their BBL 11 campaign than defeating Melbourne Stars by a whopping 152-run margin in the season opener. Sixers, who don’t have the best of head-to-head records against Hurricanes, would be high on confidence after such a victory.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes will be taking the field for the first time in BBL 2021-22. Hobart, who had failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the last four attempts last season, would want to return to their erstwhile performance in their elusive search of a Big Bash title.

1 more sleep until we do it all again in Tasmania 🏟#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/59SQrri78r — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 7, 2021

Readers must note that Hurricanes and Sixers will be playing against each other for the first time at the Aurora Stadium.

Hurricanes vs Sixers Head to Head Record in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by HH: 8

Matches won by SS: 5

Matches played in December: 7 (HH 5, SS 2)

HH average score against SS: 161

SS average score against HH: 149

Most runs for HH: 322 (D’Arcy Short)

Most runs for SS: 278 (Jordan Silk)

Most wickets for HH: 8 (James Faulkner)

Most wickets for SS: 14 (Sean Abbott)

Most catches for HH: 6 (Ben McDermott)

Most catches for SS: 6 (Moises Henriques)

The last time when Sixers and Hurricanes had contested against each other was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this year. Asked to bat first by Sixers captain Moises Henriques, Hurricanes had thrived due to captain Matthew Wade (86) and opening partner D’Arcy Short’s (72) 145-run partnership which had laid the foundation of a 7-run victory.