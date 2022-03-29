Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Playing 11: SRH vs RR Playing 11 today IPL match

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Playing 11: These two teams are the only ones left to have not played an IPL 2022 match till now.

Only two teams remaining to play an Indian Premier League 2022 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in their season opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Scheduled to host 15 IPL 2022 league matches, Pune will be hosting an IPL match after as many as four years. Sunrisers, who have played three IPL matches at this venue in the past, have won one and lost two. Royals, on the other hand, have won two and lost three matches out of their five T20s here.

It is worth mentioning that both the teams had failed to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. In fact, SRH (eighth) and RR (seventh) had finished at the bottom of the points table last year.

Hyderabad, who had retained three players before the mega auction for this season, spent a grand total of INR 89.9 crore to acquire the services of 23 players for IPL 2022. While Rajasthan had also retained three players, they spent a total of INR 89.05 crore to put together a 24-member squad.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Playing 11 Probable

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 – 1) Abhishek Sharma 2) Kane Williamson (c) 3) Rahul Tripathi 4) Nicholas Pooran (wk) 5) Abdul Samad 6) Romario Shepherd 7) Washington Sundar 8) Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9) Shreyas Gopal 10) T Natarajan 11) Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 – 1) Yashasvi Jaiswal 2) Devdutt Paddikal 3) Sanju Samson (c & wk) 4) Jos Buttler 5) Shimron Hetmyer 6) Riyan Parag 7) James Neesham 8) Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Trent Boult 10) Yuzvendra Chahal 11) Prasidh Krishna

Readers must note that both these teams are among the ones who are least affected by unavailability of overseas players. A potential change to the aforementioned Playing XI for Sunrisers could be them opting for South African batter Aiden Markram ahead of West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

While there would be an urge and overseas spot to accommodate Marco Jansen, it will be interesting to see if SRH compromise with their Indian fast-bowling contingent or not. Royals, on the contrary, are highly likely to take the field with the same XI (a slight change in batting order is possible).