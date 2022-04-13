“I am a fan of the way Punjab Kings bat”: Ian Bishop impressed with Punjab Kings adopting hard-hitting approach in IPL 2022

Ian Bishop impressed with Punjab Kings: The former West Indian pacer appreciated Punjab Kings’ gutsy IPL 2022 approach.

Punjab Kings’ tryst with hard-hitting batting approach in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League continued in the 23rd match against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

Put in to bat first by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, Punjab put on board 198/5 in 20 overs. A 97-run opening partnership between captain Mayank Agarwal (52) and batter Shikhar Dhawan (70) laid a solid foundation for the others to follow.

While Agarwal hit six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 162.50, Dhawan hit five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140. English batters Jonny Bairstow (12) and Liam Livingstone (2) failed to deliver which did hurt PBKS in the middle phase.

Having said that, a quickfire 16-ball 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket between wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma (30*) and batter Shahrukh Khan (15) provided an apt attacking rescue act in the business end of the innings. The uncapped Indian pair hitting two fours and four sixes between them comprised of some brave and eye-catching shots.

Ian Bishop impressed with Punjab Kings adopting hard-hitting approach in IPL 2022

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop took to social media platform Twitter to appreciate Punjab’s all guns blazing batting approach this season.

Accepting that there’s a lot of risk attached to Kings’ IPL 2022 approach, Bishop considered himself as a “fan” of the same provided they continue to “review and improve” as the season progresses.

I am not saying it’s the only way to play; nor am I saying it’s not without risk. But I am a fan of the way @PunjabKingsIPL bat. As long as they review each performance and do it better each time. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 13, 2022

A squad which primarily comprises of archetype hard-hitting batters, Kings all-attack attitude has remained unaffected from difficult match situation and results not going their way.

A strategy straight out of England’s modern-day white-ball approach, PBKS might not have been able to be as successful as the English side but have been utterly brave in sticking to something they’ve planned right from the mega auction held earlier this year.