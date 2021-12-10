“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators”: Shahid Afridi joins Quetta Gladiators ahead of the PSL 2021 draft

PSL 2021 Draft: Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2021 draft, the teams have started trading their players. Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have exchanged Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan. Ahmed will move to Quetta, whereas Azam Khan will move to Islamabad United.

The Quetta Gladiators have also traded the duo of Shahid Afridi and James Vince from Multan Sultans. In exchange, Multan will get a pick in Diamond and Silver pick in the upcoming PSL draft.

PSL 2021 Draft: Shahid Afridi joins Quetta Gladiators

After joining the Quetta Gladiators, Shahid Afridi has expressed his desire of winning another PSL trophy. Quetta will be Afridi’s fourth team in Pakistan Super League history.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017,” Afridi said.

“PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives.”

Pakistan Super League have also updated the category of Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Asif Ali. All three of them will now be a part of the Platinum category. Due to Asif Ali’s promotion in the Platinum category, Islamabad needed to release Iftikhar, and they added Azam Khan in the gold category.

Iftekhar Ahmed has expressed his views after his trade to the Quetta Gladiators. He insists that it was a tough decision to leave the Islamabad side.

“It has been a difficult decision to move from Islamabad United, but looking ahead at my future in T20 cricket that is linked to the Pakistan team, I thought this was the best move,” Iftikhar said.

The draft of PSL will take place on December 12, whereas the tournament will start on 27 January 2022.