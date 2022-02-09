“I am quite sad it’s over because I still care about her”: When Shane Warne expressed his regret over falling apart with English actress Liz Hurley

Shane Warne and English actress Liz Hurley were one of the most famous couples when they were together for a brief period.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne reveals his relationship with Liz Hurley

Shane Warne and English actress Liz Hurley were there together for a brief period. All the eyebrows were on them as they were one of the most talked-about couples. In 2020. Shane Warne talked about how his relationship started with Liz Hurley.

“We had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so I didn’t introduce her to my children until it was real and I believed it had a future — it wasn’t just a bit of fun,” Warne told Fox Cricket’s A Week With Warnie.

“So six months down the track she finally comes to meet the children in Australia and it was an absolute circus.”

“I mean, the next door neighbour’s kids were selling cordial for a buck out the front!”

“All sorts of things were happening. They were dropping off golf clubs at the front trying to put her name on them.”

Shane Warne said that they could not meet in public as the media was always around them. Although, he said that he feel sad that the relationship got over. Warne and Hurley got engaged in late 2011, but they parted ways in 2013.

“We couldn’t go anywhere else because we’d just get 30-40 people, photographers, news crews, everywhere we went,” he explained.”

“We had seven cars following us and a helicopter over our head just following us, running red lights, cutting off in front of us.”

“(I’m) quite sad it’s over because I still care about her deeply and she’s a wonderful person.”