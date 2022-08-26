“Both are equally tough to bowl”: Rashid Khan recons Virat Kohli and Babar Azam won’t spare a single lose delivery

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has said that bowling against Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is tough, but he enjoys the challenge.

The crunch encounter between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 is just a couple of days away, and there is excellent hype about the same as well. Experts from around the world are giving their opinions regarding this heated rivalry between the nations.

Apart from the match, the battle between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be one to look out for. Both batters are one of the best in the world right now, and the fans are divided between the two as well. Rashid Khan also recently talked about Virat and Babar in an interview.

Rashid Khan talks about Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has said that he cannot choose a tougher batter to bowl between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. He said that both are equally tough to bowl to, and they won’t spare a single loose delivery. He said that he enjoys the challenge of bowling to these batters.

He said he will not ball a loose delivery to them and will focus on hitting the right areas. He insists that bowling to Virat and Babar has been a learning curve for him, and he had discussions with Virat in IPL and Babar as well in other tournaments.

“For me, both (Virat and Babar) are equally tough to bowl. The type of batters they are, they won’t spare a lose delivery. So, for me, both are tough to bowl to, but I enjoy the challenge,” Rashid said in a YouTube interaction with Sawera Pasha.

“There is no chance that I will bowl a loose ball to both of them. I will focus on bowling in the right areas but both are tough to bowl at. Bowling to Babar and Virat is fun and it has also been a great learning curve for me.”

Although, Rashid Khan possesses an excellent record against both these batters in T20 format. Babar has managed to score 59 runs against Rashid in 48 balls, and Rashid has managed to take his wicket five times. Virat on the other hand, has scored 54 runs in 46 balls against Rashid and got out a couple of times.